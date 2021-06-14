Kroger Delta Division announces closure of three Arkansas stores due to poor performance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Kroger Delta Division announced they will be closing three more Arkansas stores due to poor performance over the last decade.

The three locations that will be closed include the DeWitt store which employees 29 associates. The England location which employees 38 associates, and the Morrilton location which employees 41 associates.

In a statement made by Victor Smith, president of Kroger Delta Division he said that every year they evaluate all the stores and judge them on their success in their community.

“Closing a store is a difficult decision that we take very seriously. This store’s low financial returns made it impossible to continue to operate while still upholding our low-price commitment to our customers,” Smith said.

The DeWitt store opened in 1968 and is about 8,000 square feet making it one of the smallest Kroger stores in the Delta Division.

The Morrilton store opened in 1971, and the England store opened in 2003.