Krispy Kreme closes in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Shackleford Road in Little Rock has closed. 

The popular doughnut shop closed this week.  One of our photojournalists went to the store to find signs posted saying “regretfully this Krispy Kreme shop has permanently closed.” 

We reached out to the company and they said  This is a decision based on what is best for our business, which we are constantly evaluating. As such, we closed our Little Rock shop on June 23. We thank our employees for their hard work and service. We also thank our neighbors and guests for their business.”

The stores left in Arkansas are in Conway, Bentonville, and Jonesboro.

