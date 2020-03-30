Kindergarten teacher making face masks during social distancing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A kindergarten teacher’s social distancing is keeping busy by making face masks.

What started as a small project has bloomed into something much bigger.

“I really had no idea what the need was,” said Elizabeth Reece, making masks, “I made one and I wore it and I posted a little picture of Facebook and lots of people started asking me for them. Within an hour I had an order for like 50 or more they were just coming in like crazy.”

Kindergarten teacher Elizabeth Reece started sewing face masks. With requests flooding in, it quickly turned into a fulltime job.

“I was doing like 40 a day the first three days. Then I did 50 for the school,” said Reece.

40 masks a day, 50 for the school, plus all the requests. Reece said she has made well over 150 masks.

Reece said so many people wanted masks that she made a video tutorial on how to make them.

She says from start to finish, each mask takes about 10 minutes to make.

“I made a video because I knew I couldn’t keep up with all of the orders and more people needed to be able to make them,” said Reece.

Now she has a box full of masks on her front porch for anyone who needs it.

“I have probably 10 that are left in the box on the porch and I just go down tonight and make a few more and put them in the box but I think the rush is over,” said Reece.