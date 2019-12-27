Kids donate stuffed animals and toys to Hot Springs police to help scared kids

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The local police department is using stuffed animals to help kids deal with stressful situations when arriving to call.

“We want to say thank you,” says Corp. Joey Williams for Hot Springs Police Department. “We appreciate the support from our community and to those kids, we want to make sure they understand we are here to help them and we want them to feel at ease in their time of trauma or being scared.”

Melissa Griggs and her three children are just one of the many families that help donate their gently used toys.

“We want them to understand that with all the meanness in the world with so much evil in the world there is a little bit of hope with what we can do in just a small way,” says Griggs.

Griggs says she wants to ensure her local law enforcement police officers are always armed with a cute plush stuffed animal in their back seat ready to give away to any kid who might need some comfort.

“Giving them comfort with the stuffed animals that they are given or any toys that they are given it makes them happy,” says

Girggs

Box after box, Griggs and her three kids, Tristan, Tara, and Issac are happily packing up their older toys to help other kids who might need them.

Corp. Williams says these toys truly are leaving a lasting impact on kids.

“A lot of times via accidents or domestic or things like that we come in contact with children who have been traumatized or even scared of the police because they don’t understand,” says Williams.

A lesson Griggs hopes to show her children that at any age they have the power to leave an impact.