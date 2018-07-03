Keyshia Cole Announces Make Up Performance in Little Rock Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - New information is coming out about what happened at a concert over the weekend that was cut short.

The Hot Summer Jam Block Party at the Amphitheater in Little Rock ended with singer Keyshia Cole apologizing to the crowd for not being allowed to sing because of the city's noise ordinance.

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau confirmed Monday Keyshia Cole showed up late for her set, but what many didn't realize is she showed up three hours late. Her performance was set for 8 p.m.

That's according to the promoter of the event Michael Madison. He confirmed she was never meant to be the last act.

Another worker with the event confirmed Cole was in town but didn't show up for her sound check and didn't make it to the venue until 10:40 P.M.

The Little Rock city noise ordinance goes into effect at 11 PM.

Keyshia Cole Video

Cole speaking out for the first time since the concert sending up a video you can watch above.

"My fans mean everything to me and I would never be a no show or intentionally miss a performance. So we have decided to come together and I'm coming back to do a free concert July 14, 2018 at the Metroplex Event Center," Cole said in a video.

We're told the concert is free to all ticket holders from the Hot Summer Jam.

Promoter Michael Madison sent us a statement saying:

I would like to personally thank all of the people who supported Michael Madison Entertainment and our efforts to bring an enjoyable experience of live entertainment to the Little Rock area. Despite the heat, many people purchased tickets and were committed to having a great time at the Hot Summer Jam. I especially would like to thank ALL the local and celebrity artists and musicians who graced the stage and gave their all to make sure Hot Summer Jam was a success. Thank you! Your artistry and commitment to your gift does not go unnoticed and I will continue to show appreciation to you! To the managers who worked diligently to have your artists and guests in position on time and courteous our team, I can not thank you enough. We owe much of the success of the show to you.

I felt it necessary to make a public statement to all who purchased tickets and were expecting to hear a full performance by Keyshia Cole. I do not take this situation lightly, and want her fans and our supporters to know how truly disappointed we are in the outcome of this experience, as we too have invested and made payment for her performance as well. However, Michael Madison Entertainment indeed did our best to accommodate Keyshia Cole while still holding up the guidelines of the contracts with the venue and other artists. She was scheduled to be on stage at 8:00pm; however, she did not arrive at the venue until 10:40pm. After Joe's performance, our agreement with the venue was to be done by 11:00pm. We apologize for the disappointment and to make up for the bad experience, she has agreed to return to Little Rock and perform on July 14th at the Metroplex Event Center, at no charge for ticket holders of the Hot Summer Jam.

My hope is that from this experience our local and mainstream music community maintains a sense of understanding and compassion for experiences that may occur that do not go as planned. Anyone in the music or event promotion business knows that plans change, and we have to learn to grow from it and keep moving forward. I would ask that her fans and our supporters refrain from the social media "bash" banter. It reflects negativity in our community, and perpetuate hatred and disdain for our music culture. Michael Madison Entertainment intends to continue promoting dope live entertainment experiences with your favorite artists, and uplifting the local talent that thrives in Arkansas.