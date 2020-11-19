Kevin Costner museum coming to Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – From Bull Durham and the Body Guard, you’ve probably seen Kevin Costner on the big screen. Soon he will have a footprint right here in the natural state. He plans to open a legacy museum in downtown Hot Springs.

When you take a trip to the Spa City, there’s a few different spots that probably make the to do the list, but there is a new project on the horizon that is sure to add to the foot traffic.

“Kevin Costner is wanting to bring his museum,” The Gangster Museum of America owner Robert Raines said.

Build it and they will come, Costner is working with Raines and developer Rick Williams to bring the big screen to this small town.

“He just fell in love with the place. With all the walking traffic we have downtown and the small town feel of downtown Hot Springs would be a great place for him to showcase his life in the movies,” Raines said.

From Field of Dreams to Hidden Figures, Costner plans to exhibit props from some of his biggest blockbusters.

“Like the Mustang in Bull Durham and he has all of Whitney Houston’s gowns in the bodyguard,” Raines said.

“You know this is a legacy project for him,” Williams said.

Right now, they are just in the first stage of production.

“We’re working hard right now to get some final designs and plans put together. Square footage, you know how things like that,” Williams said.

Just as most of Costner’s films are box office hits, they believe this new role will be a must see.

“It’s just going to make downtown scream again and probably be a bigger international hit,” Raines said.

There is no official opening date for the museum.