LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kensett police are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man who has been missing since late last week.

Officials with the Kensett Police Department said 83-year-old Ralph Herman Dawson has been missing since last Thursday morning.

Investigators said Dawson was last known to be leaving his apartment on foot at 601 Maple Street. Officials said where Dawson was going is unknown and noted he has gotten lost in Kensett in the past.

Authorities said Dawson weighs around 170 pounds and stands 5’10” with gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camo jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ralph Herman Dawson is asked to contact the Kensett Police Department at 501-742-5454.