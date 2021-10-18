Kendra Scott partnering with Baptist Health for Breast Cancer Awareness Month event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kendra Scott Jewelry at the Little Rock Promenade is partnering with Baptist Health for Breast Cancer Awareness Month to run an event starting Monday, Oct. 25.

The event will be from October 25 to October 30 with proceeds going to Baptist Health Cancer Center.

Anything bought at Kendra Scott during the course of the event will give 20 percent of proceeds to the foundation.

Those who aren’t able to shop in-store will be able to shop online; with the code available online during the event.