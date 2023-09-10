LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dozens of volunteers gathered at Murray Park Saturday morning as a part of the Great Arkansas Cleanup.

Organizers say 50-60 volunteers showed up to pick up trash along the shore and in the park.

Some were able to gather trash from a boat on the river.

Keep Little Rock Beautiful organizers said there is also a need for groups to take on the task of cleaning up city streets throughout the year.

Suzanne Hirrel, litter prevention co-chair for Keep Little Rock Beautiful said that anyone who wants to participate can visit them online and learn more.

“Go to the Keep Little Rock Beautiful website, click on ‘litter prevention’ and find information on the Adopt-A-Street program.”

The Great Arkansas Cleanup runs through October, but streets are available for adoption throughout the year.