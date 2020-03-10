Keep Little Rock Beautiful annual citywide cleanup is Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The annual Keep Little Rock Beautiful (KLRB) Citywide Cleanup is Saturday and we need volunteers to help out at sites all across the city!

The cleanup is being held in conjunction with the Great American Cleanup, the annual spring nationwide litter pickup campaign promoted by Keep Arkansas Beautiful.

There are 51 locations to choose from in Little Rock, with cleanup hours running from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers can find a list of locations on the KLRB website: http://www.keeplittlerockbeautiful.com/get-involved/litter-prevention/2020-city-wide-cleanup/city-wide-cleanup-locations/

“Litter continues to be a problem in Little Rock, unfortunately,” said Suzanne Hirrel, a KLRB board member and co-coordinator of this year’s cleanup. “It can leave a negative impact on our community for years to come. By participating in this year’s Great American Cleanup, residents can help make Little Rock a more vibrant community.”

Neighborhood associations, civic and service organizations, church groups, school groups, scouts, individuals, families, neighborhoods, and businesses are organizing cleanups and pitching in.

This year’s kick-off location is at Rose Creek Park, located at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Schiller Street, in the Capitol View Stifft Station neighborhood. Volunteers are encouraged to join us at the kick-off event at 8 a.m. or choose one of the locations in their neighborhood to join at that time. Otto the Otter, Keep Arkansas Beautiful’s mascot, will join us at the kick-off site and be available to take photos.

Participants in this year’s cleanup are encouraged to tag any photos or posts shared on their social media networks with the hashtag #keeplittlerockbeautiful, and if posted on Facebook to tag the Keep Little Rock Beautiful page in their posts.

Volunteers should wear sturdy footwear and clothes that can get dirty. They are encouraged to bring a refillable water bottle and litter grabbers. Gloves and trash bags will be available. Hot dogs will also be served at the kick-off event in Rose Creek Park.

“Litter is everyone’s responsibility,” Hirrel said. “Although not everyone litters, we do all live in this community together and must work together to keep it clean and green. We do this out of community pride to maintain our outstanding quality of life and to improve our local economy.”

What: 2020 Keep Little Rock Beautiful Citywide Cleanup

When: Saturday, March 14, 8 a.m. – Noon

Where: Kick-off Site – Rose Creek Park

Where: Locations all over the city