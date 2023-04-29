LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Saturday morning’s rain didn’t stop volunteers from cleaning up the South End neighborhood in Little Rock.

Organizers from Keep Arkansas Beautiful joined the volunteers for the 20th annual neighborhood cleanup.

The cleanup ended with a ceremony to mark the anniversary and honor a number of long-time volunteers who work to keep neighborhoods clean from interstate 30 to Barton Coliseum.

Group cleanup coordinator Dr. Minnie Hatchett said that the purpose of the event is to give back to the community.

“I wanted to give back, I wanted to give back to the community where I have lived, where I have reared my children.”

The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission is a part of the Arkansas Department of Parks. They offer free supplies for community cleanup events.

If you are interested in participating or starting a new community cleanup, visit KeepArkansasBeautiful.com.