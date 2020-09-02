Plumerville cleaning up after storms move through Tuesday afternoon

UPDATE:

Still a lot to clean up here in Plumerville, tonight the people who I talked to say the storm came through and changed everything in a matter of a few minutes

“It started pouring down and I saw a funnel cloud right over there and whenever I saw the funnel cloud I was like ‘uhhh, I was kinda skeptical about it.” said Kevin Ellis, works with KC Pet Rescue “It started pouring down and I saw a funnel cloud right over there and whenever I saw the funnel cloud I was like ‘uhhh, I was kinda skeptical about it.”

Dogs, kennels and power lines scattered all over the place along Mount Olive road.

“After this hit it’s just trying to get the dogs gathered up and put back into the pens, trying to salvage some of the pins,” said Clarissa Riedmueller, Director of KC Pet Rescue

Before this they had about 80 pens outside for dogs, but this is all that’s left and about 10 mins away on Caney Valley Road -there was more damage.

Michael Chism says after he lost power at home he walked down along his farm and saw this.

“I had baby chickens that were just looked like drowned rats.” said Michael Chism.

But after seeing all the damage the people we spoke to said they are blessed things could’ve been worse.

“I’m okay, I’m still shook about it, as you can tell I can’t speak really, but overall I’m glad my dogs are okay.” Kevin Ellis.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. – After storms traveled across much of central Arkansas KC pet rescue was left trying to salvage what was left of their shelter.

Clarissa Riedmueller, director of KC pet rescue said they are currently trying to salvage pins together after storms.

She said they just put new roofs and new kennels in and most of that is gone now after the storms went trough.

She said they have about 120 dogs in total and are still looking for a few dogs that are unaccounted for.

Riedmueller said they will be looking for donations since they will need help to replace a lot of what was destroyed

You can donate to a gofundme on Facebook here.

You can also donate to their paypal at KCpetrescue@gmail.com or their Venmo account here KCpetrescue.