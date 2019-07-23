KARK’s Aaron Nolan is Tokyo-bound

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 Today’s Aaron Nolan is heading to the Olympics again.

The 2020 Summer Games will kick off on July 24 from Tokyo, and for a third consecutive Olympics, KARK is sending Aaron Nolan to cover the action.

Aaron said, “I can not wait for the next Olympics in Tokyo, I’ve been blessed with the chance to cover two Olympic Games, but this one might be bigger than both combined. Japan will be ready for the world, and I’m so excited to bring the action of the Games back home to Arkansas.”

While in Korea in 2018, Aaron only had one athlete with Arkansas ties to focus on, but the Summer Games promise many more connections to the Natural State. During the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janiero, Aaron covered 23 Arkansas athletes, and many of those have a shot at returning to Olympic action.

Aaron added, “With just a year until the Opening Ceremony, our (AR) athletes are already rounding into form looking toward more medals. Sandi Morris (Silver Medalist in Rio) is training in Fayetteville and really wants a gold medal and Jeff Henderson (Gold Medalist in Rio) has the qualifying long jump in the US.”

While Morris and Henderson each won a medal there are other athletes Aaron thinks fans should watch for over the next year including:

Lexi (Weeks) Jacobus (Cabot – Pole Vault)

Tori (Weeks) Hoggard (Cabot – Pole Vault)

Michael Carr (Arkansas State – Pole Vault)

Caitland Smith (Arkansas State – 100m/200m)

Gaby Lopez (Arkansas – Golf)

Maria Fassi (Arkansas – Golf)

Over the next 12 months follow Aaron, @aaronnolannews, as he prepares for another trip to the Summer Games.

The Olympics run from July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020.

NBC Sports will be covering all the action you can watch on KARK.

For more information visit Olympic.org or https://olympics.nbcsports.com.