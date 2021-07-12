KARK-TV operating at reduced power as antenna is replaced

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK-TV began operating at a slightly reduced broadcast signal early in the day Monday.

There may be some individuals viewing KARK’s over the air broadcast that will have difficulties maintaining the signal.

The tower crew is currently replacing the KARK antenna with a new product built specifically for this signal pattern.

It is expected to take a couple of days to complete this project, and then KARK will be returned to full power.

We appreciate your patience as we work thru these interruptions.