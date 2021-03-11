KARK to broadcast signal at reduced power starting Friday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK-TV will be broadcasting its signal at a reduced power level while repairing tower damage limiting the station’s signal.

The reduction in power is expected to begin on Friday at 7 a.m. These repairs are expected to take seven to 10 days to return KARK to its full-strength signal pattern.

These tower repairs will impact viewers who use over the air antennas to receive a signal from KARK.

The station understands that this has been an inconvenience for viewers and thanks them for their patience.

KARK staff hopes to have normal operations and the full signal strength restored as soon as possible.