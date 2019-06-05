KARK telethon June 5 for Arkansas flood relief

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - KARK is partnering with the American Red Cross for an Arkansas Flood Relief Telethon.

It begins at 5 a.m. on Wednesday (June 5).

We'll be taking donations all day long in every newscast.

The telethon benefits flood relief all across the state.

Click here for the online donation page or call (501) 340-4492.