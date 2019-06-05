Local News

KARK telethon June 5 for Arkansas flood relief

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 04:50 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 04:50 AM CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - KARK is partnering with the American Red Cross for an Arkansas Flood Relief Telethon.

It begins at 5 a.m. on Wednesday (June 5).

We'll be taking donations all day long in every newscast.

The telethon benefits flood relief all across the state.

Click here for the online donation page or call (501) 340-4492.

