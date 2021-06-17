KARK takes part in volunteer projects as part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., is celebrating its 25th anniversary by serving communities across the country.

Every year, Nexstar holds the Founder’s Day of Caring, where employees from all over the country do projects to help organizations.

On Thursday, KARK employees volunteered at the Little Rock Animal Village and the Arkansas Foodbank.

At the Little Rock Animal Village, KARK employees showed some love to animals looking for a forever home. It was one of the first times the animal village had volunteers in over a year due to the pandemic.

“Volunteers is the key,” said Tracy Roark, Manager with the Little Rock Animal Village. “We want our animals to feel love and feel hands on them and let them know that it’s going to be ok.”

At the Arkansas Foodbank, volunteers packed food. According to Arkansas Foodbank officials, more than 40 million pounds of food in 2020.

“Families were facing food insecurity, and many for the first time,” said Sarah Riffle, Chief Development Officer for the Arkansas Foodbank.

For more information on Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring, visit the company’s website.