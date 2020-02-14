KARK stays overnight at historic 130 year-old Victorian haunted house in downtown LR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tonight our crew is staying at The Fee House, a Victorian house in downtown Little Rock’s historic governor’s mansion district.

The Fee House was built in 1890 and was originally owned by the Hafer family, until it was sold to the Fee family in 1907.

We know it isn’t a Valentines Day tradition, but some folks are preparing for the holiday in a haunted way.

A paranormal experience is being offered at the house for couples or not couples to take a tour.

Before the activities kick off tomorrow our own Alexis Wainwright will be taking on the overnight challenge herself.

There are background stories about the families who have lived in the house, the most known is the Fee family.

Now the current owners are raising money to renovate the home.

In September of 2019, the house was featured on Abandoned Arkansas where an investigation was done into paranormal activity.

Since then the house has been open for ghost hunting experiences and paranormal investigation teams.

There is currently no running water, and only an extension cord for electricity.

Rumor has it no one has lasted an entire night in the house except for the special investigation teams, so our team is going to give it a try tonight.

We are going to have a live stream throughout the night and into the morning (hopefully, if our crew can handle it) about their experiences.

If you want to check this haunted attraction out yourself, it’s open to the public starting tomorrow night.

Click this here for more information about the event.