LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 News anchor Mallory Brooks is leaving the station that has been home to her for almost 15 years.

Brooks will now pursue more time with her family with the same grace, kindness and focus that she has shown throughout the newsroom and to viewers at home.

She started as a general assignment reporter in September 2007 and grew quickly into an anchor for Arkansas Today, KARK 4 News at 12:30 and KARK News at 4.

Mallory will be greatly missed.