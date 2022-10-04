LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With Halloween just a few weeks away, attention shifts to all things spooky.

But, with a state with as much history as Arkansas – it doesn’t have to be a holiday for things to go bump in the night.

This month, KARK presents “The Super-Natural State”: a four-part series that kicks off next Monday, October 10th and brings viewers to a new reportedly haunted Arkansas location each week.

From a haunted cemetery in Lonoke County to the Old State House, and a North Little Rock pillar of history to a Hot Springs theater, each site has a different story – and different ghosts trying to make themselves known.

A group of paranormal investigators travel across Arkansas, looking to uncover what goes bump in the night and find out just how unnatural things can be.

Proof of life beyond? Or tricks of shadow and sound? You be the judge – as we explore the dark and twisted history of the Super-Natural State.