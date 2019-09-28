Breaking News
Homicide in Pine Bluff, police investigating

KARK News at 10, Sept. 27, 2019

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Here are the headlining stories from tonight’s show.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Get Your Arkansas State Fair Tickets!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss