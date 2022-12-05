Wednesday marks KARK’s annual “Victory Over Violence – Food for the Holidays” telethon.

This year KARK is teaming up with Red River Auto Group to raise money for the Arkansas Food Bank.

Arkansas Food Bank CEO Brian Burton stopped by KARK 4 News to talk a bit about the upcoming telethon.

Volunteers will be answering calls for donations during all newscasts on KARK on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Those who want to make a pledge can do so online or by text, with every dollar donated going toward buying meals for those in need.