KARK & FOX16 team up for Victory Over Violence telethon benefiting Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas is constantly working to improve the lives of kids in the Natural State, and now you can help in those efforts.

KARK-TV and FOX16-TV are hosting the Victory Over Violence telethon benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas on Wednesday, May 12, giving people across the state a chance to call in and pledge their support for this great cause.

Starting at 5 a.m., you can call in donations to 501-340-4922. Teams from KARK 4 and FOX 16 will be answering phones during our newscasts throughout the day, from 5 a.m. – 9 a.m., from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

You can also text in your donation by texting the word KIDS to 501-292-2909. You can also donate directly online by clicking the button below.

Your donations will help the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arkansas to provide kids and teens with a safe, fun, and challenging environment with experiences and opportunities that focus on three core areas of development – academic success, healthy lifestyles and character & leadership.