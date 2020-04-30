KARK, FOX16 and Kroger partner to help Arkansas Foodbank feed people in need

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Many Arkansans have been impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 and are finding it hard to put food on the table for their families.

KARK and FOX16 are partnering with the Arkansas Foodbank and every Kroger across is asking donations to help feed people.

Right now, many are looking for ways to help.

Kroger is letting customers round up to the nearest dollar, or more if you want, when you check out.

All of the money is going to the Arkansas Foodbank.

“This is going to help us in ways that people don’t know,” says Emily Gassman with the Arkansas Foodbank.

A dollar still goes a long way if you ask the Arkansas Foodbank.

“Every one dollar donated to the food bank helps us provide food for five meals,” Gassman explains.

Right now, it could not be easier to make sure the people hurting in your community can feed their families.

“At the end of the transaction, our cashier will ask you if you’d like to round up to the nearest dollar,” Kroger Store Leader Bryan Shankle explains. “We can do it in dollar increments as well.”

Round up, or give $1, $5 or $10 donations.

“It’s huge,” Gassman says. “It adds up. People don’t realize it.”

With a simple tap, you can add onto what Kroger started.

“All that money will go to the food bank,” says Luke Cordova, Kroger District Manager for Central Arkansas. “With that being said, Kroger wants to donate $10,000 to fight the hunger in Arkansas right now.

Gassman says the need is greater than anyone could have imagined right now.

“Five thousand emergency boxes a week that we’re packing at the food bank,” Gassman says.

That need, skyrocketed in the last few weeks.

“Those pantries that help serve those 33 counties, they’ve seen an increase in the people that are visiting their pantries and a lot of those are first-time visitors,” explains Gassman. “They’ve never been to a pantry before. But the need is so great right now.”

“Today is all about helping the families in need in Arkansas and really giving them what they need, which is nutrition, food and a place that they can go get food,” says Cordova.

All day today, people have been opting to round up.

Gassman said on person donated $50 this morning.

You can also donate online by clicking here.