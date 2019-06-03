KARK-Fox 16 telethon June 5 for Arkansas flood relief

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - KARK and Fox 16 are partnering with the American Red Cross for an Arkansas Flood Relief Telethon next week.

It begins at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5.

We'll be taking donations all day long in every newscast.

The telethon benefits flood relief all across the state.

Click here to bookmark the online donation page that will be activated for the telethon.