KARK experiencing a transmitter issue, causing signal issues for those watching with an antenna

by: Chris Counts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK began experiencing issues with a transmitter on Monday morning causing a disruption for those receiving a signal through their television antenna .

The transmitter is running, but is on very low power.

Engineers are currently working on the issue and are hopeful to get the problem corrected as soon as possible.

