KARK broadcast signal remains at reduced power as repairs continue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK-TV will continue broadcasting its signal at a reduced power level while doing a complete replacement of its tower antenna.

The reduction in power started on the morning of March 12, and the extensive repairs have been slowed at times due to severe weather in the area.

These tower repairs will impact viewers who use over the air antennas to receive a signal from KARK. Some viewers watching KARK on cable systems outside of the Little Rock metro may also see some signal issues

The station understands that this has been an inconvenience for viewers and thanks them for their patience.