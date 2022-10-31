LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – From creepy clown rooms to Freddy Kruger just over your shoulder, haunted houses unlock new fears at every corner.

This spooky season, Claire Kreuz wore a heart monitor while experiencing not one, not two, but three haunted houses, all to see which one got her heart racing the most.

Cardiologist Dr. Patrick Flaherty with Arkansas Heart Hospital was able to monitor her heartbeat in real-time.

Stop number one was the Haunted Hotel of Arkansas in Little Rock.

“6:25, 6:26, 6:27 around the time you were getting chased by chainsaws your heart rate went up to a maximum of 154,” Arkansas Heart Hospital Cardiologist Dr. Patrick Flaherty said.

Flaherty saw that trend continue throughout that morning.

“I don’t know what you were doing 20 minutes later but that whole cycle started up again,” Flaherty said.

The second stop on the haunted house tour was at Twisted Nightmares in Cabot.

“132 beats per minute for 15 minutes at 6 am,” Flaherty said.

That was the peak while going through that haunt.

For the last stop on the tour, Claire went out to Village of Screams in Little Rock.

“This is 6:47 this morning heart rate again of 140,” Flaherty said.

That would also be her highest recorded rate at that house.

“You definitely had a higher heart rate response on the first go around,” Flaherty said.

Flaherty said that doesn’t necessarily mean the Haunted Hotel was the scariest.

“Not at all, now if I had seen a heart rate response of 180 or 200 I would definitely say ‘hey guys you’re on to something,'” the doctor said.

In fact, Flaherty said there could be a few explanations.

“How you were sleeping the night before, level of hydration, level of caffeination all of those things can play into it,” Flaherty said.

Flaherty also said Claire could’ve just gotten used to it, but the videos prove otherwise.