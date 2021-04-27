KARK anchor Laura Monteverdi moderates panel on how businesses combat the opioid crisis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK anchor Laura Monteverdi will moderate a panel discussion on businesses combating the opioid crisis Tuesday afternoon.

The panel will discuss how the combined health and economic crises linked to the coronavirus pandemic are creating new challenges for employers and employees already struggling with the opioid epidemic and best practices to respond to the overlapping crises.

Joining Monteverdi will be panelists Curtis Barnett, President and CEO of Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield; Christopher Dickie, CEO of Natural State Recovery Centers and Kirk Lane, Arkansas State Drug Director.

Monteverdi will also share how her life has been touched by the opioid epidemic.

The Arkansas panel is part of Sharing Solutions 2021 National Tour.

To register for the event, visit the Sharing Solutions Arkansas website. The discussion can also be viewed live in the video player above.