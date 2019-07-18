KARK 4 TODAY’s Susanne Brunner to have book signing event this weekend for ‘Busker the Tusker’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- How about a new book for the school year?

KARK 4 Today anchor Susanne Brunner will have storytime at the Zoo.

She will read her new children’s book ‘Busker the Tusker’ and sign copies of her book this weekend at the Little Rock Zoo.

Busker is an elephant who sets out on a search for his family and meets special animal friends who join in on the adventure.

Brunner says she is excited to introduce Busker to everyone and share how this book has a special connection to Arkansas.

“When doing education stories around the state, I have noticed that there was a need to bring up our reading scores,” Brunner says. “And I also found out that there are kids at home that don’t even have a book and that really broke my heart. And so I hope that my reading initiative and what I am doing with my book really does make a difference and I am really, really excited about it.”

This is the first book in a planned series.

If you buy a book, you can enter to win an original Busker the Tusker stuffed animal.

The adventure starts on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Susanne will also be at Wordsworth Books at 3 p.m.