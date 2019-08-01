KARK 4 Today Summer Road Tour – Day 4

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News release) – Beginning with the 2019 season, fans attending football games at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will be able to purchase beer and wine in public areas of the stadium. Alcoholic beverages at Razorback football games have been available since 2014, but previously have only been available in suites and private club areas. The program will now be expanded to create availability for the purchase of beer and wine to fans 21 years or older within designated public areas in and around the stadium.

In May, the Southeastern Conference announced revision of a policy that had previously restricted the sale of alcohol in public areas of athletics venues. Under the revised policy, each institution within the conference now has the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues, subject to certain conference-wide alcohol management expectations.