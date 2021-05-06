KARK 4 News earns two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for journalism excellence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 News has won two regional 2021 Edward R. Murrow awards for journalistic excellence.

The awards, given by the Radio Television Digital News Association, showcase outstanding achievements in electronic journalism.

KARK 4 News reporter Cassandra Webb was honored for Excellence in Writing, and the station was honored for Excellence in Innovation for Newsfeed Now, its daily digital news show shared around the country on Nexstar Media Group stations.

Webb has previously won a regional Murrow award for Feature Reporting. This was also the second Murrow for Newsfeed Now.

The station competed against other operations in Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. KARK 4 News was the only news operation honored in this year’s awards not only in the Little Rock market, but all of Arkansas.

“I am so proud of our team for this prestigious honor,” KARK News Director Ernie Paulson added. “This is the second year Newsfeed Now has won for Excellence in Innovation. Our station and company strive to be leaders and innovators in digital news. This award proves that our vision and dedication to a digital-first mindset are paying off. And any time you can win a regional Murrow Award for writing, that speaks volumes.”

In addition to reporting for KARK 4 News, Webb is the weekend anchor for FOX 16 News at 9. Newsfeed Now is seen weekdays at 10:30 a.m. on KARK.com.