KARK 4 News at 10, Sept. 16, 2019

The Southwestern Province of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. is set to host the 41st C. Rodger Wilson Leadership Conference (CRWLC) in Little Rock, Ark. from Sept. 19th to 21st, 2019 at the Little Rock Marriott. This conference is set to bring in more than 500 members of the fraternity who will be decked out in their Crimson and Cream! Today we have Antonio Mosby, Polemarch of the Little Rock (AR) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, here to talk with us a little more about the conference and what we can expect!