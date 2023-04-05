LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 News took a look back on Chief Meteorologist Keith Monahan’s time in Arkansas as he said goodnight for the last time before retirement.

Wednesday was Keith’s last day in front of the weather wall, but KARK 4 took the time, not to say goodbye, but to say thank you.

Every night, Keith always found a way to make it all fun and games. He helped lead the Arkansas Storm Team to be cited as the most accurate forecast for 11 years by WeatheRate.

For nearly 12 years, viewers have trusted Keith to pilot them through the storm and bring the best and most accurate weather forecast he could. Keith thanked Arkansans for that trust.

“Thank you, Arkansas, for giving me the opportunity to serve you,” Keith said.