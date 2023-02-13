LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sunday evening KARK shared a story online and on social media from one of our national content partners about the Super Bowl performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black National Anthem.

The original story included the wording “so-called” Black National Anthem. This should have never happened.

We should have proofed this story and made the appropriate changes instead of posting the version that was shared with us.

We apologize to anyone this may have hurt, upset or angered. Please know that we are deeply sorry for this oversight.