KARK 4 & FOX 16 to hold Home for the Holidays telethon benefiting Arkansas Foodbank

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The season of giving is here, and in 2020, as families battle a stiff economic challenge and pandemic, the need is great.

That is why KARK 4 News and FOX 16 News are coming together with the Arkansas Foodbank to hold the Home for the Holidays telethon.

Your donation can help the many in need, with every dollar giving enough help to provide five meals

Starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, you can call in your donation to 501-340-4922.

You can also donate online at DonorPerfect.net.

For those looking for more ways to help the Arkansas Foodbank, head over to their website at ArkansasFoodbank.org.