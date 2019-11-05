KARK 4 experiencing technical difficulties

Nov. 5 AM update:

Our corporate engineering team has joined us onsite to diagnose the KARK antenna issue.

We’ve got a burned out quadrant that’s impacting our signal strength.

Currently, we’re operating with enough power to connect with DirecTV, Dish and U-verse.

The individuals still having difficulty with the signal are those with over the air antennas.

Our corporate engineering team is analyzing our options for a solution.

Again, thank you for your patience.

Original announcement:

Our engineering team is working hard to correct a transmission issue for KARK 4 broadcast.

We are currently on low power back up mode.

Thank you for being patient with us and we will keep you updated.

