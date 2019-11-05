KARK 4 experiencing technical difficulties

Nov. 5 AM update:
Our corporate engineering team has joined us onsite to diagnose the KARK antenna issue.
We’ve got a burned out quadrant that’s impacting our signal strength.
Currently, we’re operating with enough power to connect with DirecTV, Dish and U-verse.
The individuals still having difficulty with the signal are those with over the air antennas.
Our corporate engineering team is analyzing our options for a solution.
Again, thank you for your patience.
Original announcement:
Our engineering team is working hard to correct a transmission issue for KARK 4 broadcast.
We are currently on low power back up mode.
Thank you for being patient with us and we will keep you updated.