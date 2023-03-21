LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Chief Meteorologist Keith Monahan was back on the air Tuesday evening, just under two weeks after experiencing a stroke while delivering his forecast.

Keith explained he first noticed an issue around 3:20 p.m. as he was putting together his evening forecast on March 9. Then, during KARK 4 News at 5, he said he started struggling with speech and referring to maps and graphics he had used for more than 20 years.

At that point, Keith said he stepped out from in front of the camera and put his hand over his microphone, noting that he never fell as some viewers had worried. He sat down at the news desk and managers took him to the hospital.

After being diagnosed with a stroke, Keith stayed for care for a couple of days and is now continuing to recover. He credits recognizing the growing symptoms and quick actions by those around him with his improving condition.

“It could happen to anybody, that’s for sure, so recognize those symptoms,” Keith said. “And I only had one symptom. I just had the verbalization symptom, so it’s important to know if you don’t feel right.”

Just nine days after leaving the hospital, Keith is back in the studio, slowly returning to his Chief role and taking his recovery “step-by-step.”