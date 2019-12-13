Update: Arrest made in Pulaski County homicide

Update:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested Thursday night in connection to a homicide.

Officials say Troy Warner was arrested on first-degree murder and other charges in connection to the discovery of human remains on Wright Way Road.

Warner is being held in the Pulaski County Jail.

Original Story:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Pulaski County deputies are on the scene investigating a homicide on Wright Way Road in southern Pulaski County after finding human remains.

