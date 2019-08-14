Jury selected in Conway doctor trial

CONWAY, Ark.- A Conway doctor who is accused of 16 counts of sexual assault is on trial again.

Dr. Robert Rook was acquitted last May on eight charges, but is now being retried for the other eight counts that ended in a mistrial.

In the original trial, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on these eight counts, so a mistrial was declared.

On Wednesday, jury selection took most of the day, wrapping up just after 3:00. That jury is made up of eight men and four women with two alternates.

Both sides presented opening statements this afternoon with the prosecution talking about what one victim says she went through during her visits with the doctor.

The defense attacked the victim’s credibility because of circumstances that were going on in her life at the time.

The jury will hear from witnesses Thursday. That trial will reconvene at 9 a.m.