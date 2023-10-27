LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The season of giving is nearing, and the Junior League of Little Rock is gearing up with its Holiday House this year in downtown Little Rock.

Merchants and shoppers will gather at the Statehouse Convention Center Nov. 2-4 for Holiday House 2023 to kick off Christmas shopping. There will also be other events including a preview party, ladies’ night and a Saturday brunch.

Representatives with the Junior League of Little Rock said that this event is the organization’s biggest fundraiser and proceeds will go toward improving the community.

Tickets for the events can be purchased at JLLR.org.