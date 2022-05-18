LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Economic Empowerment through education is the goal of Junior Achievement of Arkansas.

The non-profit helps students connect what they learn in school to future careers; teaching them everything from how to manage money to how to start their own businesses.

Past JA board member and 2022 Legacy Honorary Chairman Richard Johnson stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 Wednesday to discuss the legacy of Junior Achievement of Arkansas as the organization celebrates its 35th anniversary.

Johnson details how volunteers are the cornerstone of helping students with financial literacy and career choices.

The organization is hosting its annual Legacy Award luncheon next week.

To discover more about the organization’s impact, visit Junior Achievement of Arkansas’s website.