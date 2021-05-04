Junior Achievement of Arkansas celebrates advocates in the classroom

In a few weeks, Junior Achievement Arkansas will be celebrating people in the community who have been advocates in the classroom.

With the mission of empowering children with tools of financial literacy, entrepreneurship and job readiness, they hope more people can step up and help. Sidney Moncrief joined Susanne Brunner on KARK Today to talk more about how you can help.

The annual Legacy Luncheon is taking place Thursday, May 27.

The honorees include: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Arkansas Game and Fish Commissioner Anne Marie Doramus, President and Head of Little Rock Christian Academy Dr. Gary Arnold, Crews & Associates, Inc. Founding Partner Rush Harding.

To learn more about how you can help, visit https://www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-arkansas/