Juneteenth across the country celebrating freedom

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Hutchinson issued a proclamation today for observing Juneteenth in Arkansas.

June 19 is set aside to both acknowledge the history of slavery in the U.S. and to celebrate the freedom of those enslaved.

It is the country’s oldest celebrated observation of the end of slavery.

It dates back to June 19 1865 and originated in Galveston, Texas after Union Soldiers arrived and announced the end of the war and that the enslaved were freed.

Events connected to celebrating the day include educational forums, prayer services, and get togethers with family and friends.