JUDSONIA, Ark. – The Judsonia Police Department has released the results of an internal investigation conducted following the shooting of two dogs by the assistant police chief on Wednesday.

Both dogs died because of the shooting, which happened at the end of the family’s shared driveway.

Assistant Chief Joe Gossett was assisting an officer with a traffic stop when the two dogs approached him. Gossett says the dogs were aggressive and he felt if he did not act, he would be physically attacked.

In the report, Chief Robert Parsons says camera footage from a patrol car as well as a statement from a neighbor backs up Gossett’s claim that the dogs were aggressive and that he fired four shots in total towards the ground.

The chief added that the dogs were not being kept restrained as required by a city ordinance at the time of the shooting.

