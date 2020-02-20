1  of  3
Judicial race for District 6 Division 9, full judge interviews

Local News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are plenty of Judicial candidates and races this Super Tuesday.

The Judicial races are a lot different than voting for your representative or mayor.

Judges can’t really “campaign” but they do still have a little bit of a platform.

Both candidates running believe judges should be active in their communities and be able to educate people on law proceedings.

Judge Andy Gill and Latonya Austin are running for Arkansas Circuit Court District 6 Division 9 which covers Pulaski and Perry Counties.

Here are the full interviews of each candidate.

Judge Andy Gill

Latonya Austin full interview

