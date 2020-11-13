Judge rules LRPD chief broke the law by withholding staffs’ personnel records from them

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Pulaski County Judge ruled Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey broke the law by not releasing personnel records to three officers and another department employee.

In a bench ruling Friday, Circuit Court Judge Wendell Griffen ruled Chief Humphrey and the city, violated the Freedom of Information Act and ordered him to hand over the personnel records.

This stems from a lawsuit filed in May by Lt. Rusty Rothwell, Sgt. Christopher McCauley, Lt. James Sloan and Victim Services Supervisor Kandice Hause.

The suit is, in part, is about personnel records that the employees claim they requested but the Chief failed to release to them in full.

The four employees have been disciplined by the department, and in the lawsuit, each claims they were retaliated against by Chief Humphrey. All four say they requested their respective personnel records before they were disciplined, but never received all the documents.

Lawyers for the employees say they expect the documents to be released by Monday.

Judge Griffen also ordered the city and Chief Humphrey must hand over the employee’s personnel files and pay attorney fees.

