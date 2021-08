JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. — The Jackson County Circuit Judge orders that the trial for Quake Lewellyn who is accused of killing Sydney Sutherland will be moved to Lawrence County.

Judge Rob Ratton ordered to move the trial after he said that based on the extensive publicity and media interest in the case that it would be difficult to assemble a fair jury in Jackson County.

This comes after the defendant filed a motion for a change of venue in July.