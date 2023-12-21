LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A former Arkansas state senator has been appointed to the state library board.

Pulaski County Quorum Court has affirmed Joyce Elliot’s appointment to the Central Arkansas Library Board Tuesday night in its monthly meeting. The court’s affirmation is for Judge Barry Hyde’s appointment of Elliot to the Central Arkansas Library System Board of Trustees.

Elliot will begin her three-year term Jan. 1, 2024, replacing Robert Brown. The six-member board authorizes how money is distributed in the Central Arkansas Library System.

Elliot has served as in the Arkansas House prior to her time as a state senator from 2009 to 2022. She also taught high school for 30 years.

“At one of the most challenging times in my teen-age life, a librarian made a difference that helped me thrive when life felt upside down. As a teacher, my school library and @CALibrarySystem were extensions of my classroom. I am excited to serve,” Elliot stated in a social media post.

CALS was created by an agreement among Pulaski and Perry counties and the cities of Little Rock, Jacksonville, Sherwood, and Maumelle to provide public library services to their constituents.

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde said Elliott was an obvious choice.

“Joyce is a great addition,” he said. “She is a longtime educator, really cares about children and will be a passionate advocate for our regional libraries.”