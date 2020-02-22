Joy Springer wins with one vote over Ryan Davis in District 34 special primary runoff

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Final official result in District 34 special primary runoff Joy Springer wins over Ryan Davis, with 373 votes and advances to the primary election next week.

The deciding vote was an overseas ballot for Springer that was unsealed and counted.

Initially neither one of the candidates had enough votes to win so there was a runoff earlier this month. Then there was a tie, so election officials said they would wait for the absentee and overseas ballots but there was initially only one.

During the meeting the Pulaski County Election Commission counted all overseas and absentee ballots. Shortly after Spring talked with FOX 16.

“Amazed that I had to go through all this and so now we have a decision with respect to this runoff between the Democrats so now I have to continue to work even harder now in order to win,” Springer said.

Springer will take on independent Roderick Talley in the election on March 3rd for the remaining term of the late John Walker.





